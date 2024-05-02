Open Menu

Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Starts Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion starts operations

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Canada's Crown corporation Trans Mountain announced Thursday the commercial start of the long-awaited crude oil pipeline expansion from oil-producing Alberta to the British Columbia coast.

The company said on its website that tanker ships will be able to receive oil by mid-May.

"Trans Mountain has demonstrated that challenging, long linear infrastructure can be built in Canada," said Dawn Farrell, CEO of the company.

"We were able to build 988 km of new pipeline, 193 km of reactivated pipeline, 12 new pump stations, 19 new storage tanks, and three new berths at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby," said Farrell.

Line fill on the expanded system is expected to be completed within the next few weeks. The company said both the existing and expanded pipelines can now transport crude oil, and Trans Mountain can load cargoes from all three berths.

The original Trans Mountain Pipeline was built in 1953 and continues to operate today.

Related Topics

Canada Company Oil Columbia All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

26 minutes ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

14 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

17 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

22 hours ago

More Stories From World