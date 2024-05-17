Open Menu

Putin In Trade Push On Final Day Of China Trip

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Putin in trade push on final day of China trip

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Russian leader Vladimir Putin was in the northeastern city of Harbin on Friday, the final day of a visit aiming to promote crucial trade with China and win greater support for his war effort in Ukraine.

Putin arrived Thursday on his first trip abroad since his March re-election, meeting President Xi Jinping for talks in which the leaders framed their nations' ties as a stabilising force in a chaotic world.

China and Russia's strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine, and Beijing has rebuffed Western claims that it is aiding Moscow's war effort.

China has also offered a critical lifeline to Russia's isolated economy, with trade booming since the invasion and hitting $240 billion in 2023, according to Chinese customs figures.

Putin's trip to Harbin is part of efforts to enhance that economic relationship.

Lying just a few hundred kilometres from the border with Russia, the city has long served as a key hub for cross-border trade and cultural exchange.

The Russian president will attend the opening ceremony of a Russia-China trade expo on Friday, Moscow's state news agency TASS reported, and will be accompanied by Han Zheng, China's vice president.

Putin will hold a press conference with Russian media later in the day.

Related Topics

World Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia China Visit Harbin Beijing Vladimir Putin Hub March Border Media From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

9 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

9 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

9 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

9 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

9 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

9 hours ago
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

9 hours ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

9 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

9 hours ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

9 hours ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

10 hours ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

10 hours ago

More Stories From World