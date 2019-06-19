UrduPoint.com
Canadian Man Gets 26 Years For Role In Terror Attack On US Troops In Iraq - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:30 AM

Canadian Man Gets 26 Years for Role in Terror Attack on US Troops in Iraq - Justice Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A Canadian national was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for his role in a terror attack that killed five American troops in Iraq in 2009, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Earlier today, in Federal court in Brooklyn, Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release by United States District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf for his role in conspiring to murder US soldiers in Iraq," the release said after the hearing in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.

Isa was allegedly a member of a multinational terrorist network that conducted a number of suicide bombings in Iraq including a truck bomb attack at a US military base in Mosul in April 2009 that left five soldiers dead.

Isa, while residing in Canada, communicated with members of the terrorist network in Syria and Iraq, including those responsible for the Mosul attack, according to the Justice Department. The defendant allegedly helped facilitate travel to Iraq from Syria for prospective suicide bombers, the release said.

