Open Menu

Car Blast Shuts Down US-Canada Border Crossing

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Car blast shuts down US-Canada border crossing

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) US terrorism investigators deployed Wednesday after a car erupted into a fireball at a US-Canada checkpoint, triggering border closures on one of the busiest travel days in the American holiday calendar.

Two people were killed in the blast, according to US media citing authorities, although their identities were not yet public.

The car exploded at the major Rainbow Bridge crossing near Niagara Falls, local and state authorities said.

The incident's cause was not immediately clear and it was also not confirmed in which direction the car was crossing -- into Canada or the United States.

However, authorities on both sides of the border reacted urgently.

The White House said that President Joe Biden had been briefed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament "this is obviously a very serious situation" and he announced closure of four crossings.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said state police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were monitoring all points of entry into the state.

US media cited law enforcement sources as saying there were two people in the car, which had passed through one border checkpoint where it was selected for a secondary check.

The car then sped up, crashed into a barrier and exploded, the sources said, stressing it was unclear if the blast was the result of a device.

Mike Guenther, a Canadian visiting the United States, described a dramatic, high-speed crash at the checkpoint.

"We've seen this car coming down towards the border and he was flying - over 100 miles an hour," he told CBS news.

The car then swerved and "hit the fence, went flying up into the air," he said.

"He went up into the air and we just seen the fireball and that's all we could see. It was just covered in smoke everywhere."

The incident came on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest days for travel on the US holiday Calendar when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies.

Rainbow Bridge -- among the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States -- has 16 vehicle lanes and is normally open around the clock, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said "any time... (infrastructure like) a border crossing sees this kind of violent circumstance, it's a source of concern for" Washington and Ottawa.

Hochul announced that she was traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and would update New Yorkers when more information became available.

Trudeau's office said he had been briefed and was in contact with US law enforcement. Multiple Canadian agencies were supporting the investigation, it added.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a large cloud of smoke near the inspections station.

Ivan Vitalii, a visitor from Ukraine, told the Niagara Gazette he and a friend were at a nearby convenience store on the US side when they saw a car exit a parking lot and travel toward the bridge.

"We heard something smash," he said. "We saw fire and big, black smoke."

Dramatic images posted to social media, which AFP has not verified, showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from a conflagration at the crossing.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Prime Minister Police Governor Ukraine Washington Parliament Canada Social Media White House Vehicle Car Ottawa Niagara Falls Buffalo New York United States Justin Trudeau Border FBI Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

2 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

2 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

2 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

2 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

2 hours ago
E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

3 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

3 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

3 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

3 hours ago
 China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Bei ..

China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Beijing

3 hours ago
 UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on ..

UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on horizon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World