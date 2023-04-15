PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Seven people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the French city of Bordeaux, the France Bleu radio reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Rue du Professeur Darget on Friday at around 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

The radio said, citing police, that the car's driver and the three passengers were arrested following the incident. The driver reportedly failed to control the vehicle.