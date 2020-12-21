UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Launches Affordable COVID-19 Testing Options To Boost Confidence In Air Travel

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:41 PM

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing options to boost confidence in air travel

Passengers can avail of antigen tests for select local destinations for only AED 54

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched affordable COVID-19 testing options to boost confidence in air travel.

Passengers traveling from Dubai to Manila with connecting or transfer flights to select provinces in the Philippines, can now avail of antigen tests through the airline’s Test Before Boarding (TBB) initiative for only AED54 (Php700).

The antigen tests, which provide results within 30 minutes, are accepted for travel to General Santos City, Butuan, Dipolog, and Pagadian.

For these destinations, passengers can head directly to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 just a few hours before their estimated time of departure to get the test. Passengers will just have to register onsite and pay the fee to CEB’s diagnostic partner, Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory (PADL). Only those holding negative test results will be allowed to board the flight.

The airline’s price for the antigen test is considered the lowest in the industry, with its TBB testing facility at the NAIA Terminal 3 now open for walk-ins from 2 AM to 2 PM daily.

Affordable RT-PCR tests

Meanwhile, all of its other domestic and international flights, including travel between Manila and Dubai maintain the requirement of a negative RT-PCR test result.

CEB has ensured this need is fully covered with RT-PCR tests for only AED 255 (PHP 3,300) via its three partner laboratories, namely: PADL, Health Metrics, Inc.

(HMI), and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc. (SDDI).

Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience, said: “We remain committed to making flights affordable for everyone and seeing that testing is required by a number of destinations at the moment, we have partnered with accredited laboratories that may offer affordable testing options. We look forward to the day trust and confidence in air travel have been restored, but until then, let us all work together towards that.”

Passengers booked on Cebu Pacific and Cebgo can easily choose and book appointments via https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE. One will simply have to click on the “Testing Options” tab and choose from any of those in the list. From there, they will be redirected to each laboratory’s page to finalise their schedule online.
CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance, as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

Related Topics

Dubai Pagadian Butuan General Santos Cebu Manila Price Philippines UAE Dirham Philippine Peso May All From Industry Best Click Airport

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

5 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

6 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.