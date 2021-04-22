Chadian Presidency Publishes Amended Charter for Transitional Period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Chadian presidency on Thursday published a new version of the charter for the transitional period.

On Wednesday, the presidency released the 18-month transitional period guidelines after Idriss Deby, who had recently been re-elected for a sixth term, succumbed to injuries he sustained in clashes with rebels. However, the original text, which included 95 articles, was removed from the presidency website several hours later. The new version of the document was expanded to 104 articles.

The most significant changes affected the provisions related to the constitution. In particular, the new version excludes the article that stated that the charter replaced the constitution, bound to suspension.

"Unless expressly repealed, the provisions of the Constitution, institutions, and all legislation that do not contradict this charter remain fully applicable," Article 102 of the amended charter read instead.

The new text, however, keeps the article that states that the charter will become invalid from the moment of adoption of the new constitution through a referendum.

The amendments to the text also concern the article on the extension of the transition period. According to the new version, it can be extended once by a majority in the council, unlike a qualified majority of 2/3 of the votes as was the case in the previous text of the document.

The number of provisions concerning the functions of the chairman of the Transitional Military Council, a body set up to rule the African nation until the elections are held, was increased, but the main points remained unchanged. The late president's son, 37-year-old chief of the National Guard Mahamat Idriss Deby, who was appointed as the council's chairman, will continue to perform functions of the country's president and supreme commander of the armed forces.

Besides, under the new version of the charter, all international treaties and agreements previously struck by the Chadian government and duly ratified also remain in force on the basis of reciprocity. In addition, the document provides for the right of political parties to operate in the country.