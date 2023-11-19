Open Menu

Changes Likely As Spain Looks To End Euro Qualifying On A High At Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) -- Spain will entertain Georgia in their final European Championship qualifying game on Sunday, knowing that a point will assure they go into the draw for the tournament as winners of Group A with a better chance of a top-seeding next summer in Germany.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will make wholesale changes to the team that won 3-1 in Cyprus on Thursday, in a game where Spain dominated the first half but relaxed their intensity after the break.

Players such as Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo Hernandez, Nico Williams, and Unai Simon sat out all of Thursday's game, with Rodri not even making it to the bench, but all four are expected to start in Valladolid's Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

Other players, such as Dani Carvajal and Ferran Torres, will also be in the starting line-up.

Georgia delivered one of their best displays in qualifying during the week and was only denied a win at home to Scotland by Lawrence Shankland's 93rd-minute equalizer after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who plays for Napoli, had twice put them ahead.

