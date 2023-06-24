Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Regional Forces Left for 'Zones of Tension' Amid Wagner Mutiny

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region, said on Saturday that the region's defense ministry and national guard soldiers have already left for the "zones of tension" following an armed mutiny by the Wagner Group private military company (PMC).

"Soldiers of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard for the Chechen Republic have already left for the zones of tension. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and protect its statehood!" Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

He also said the mutiny must be crushed, adding that his forces were ready to help if harsh measures were necessary.

Kadyrov called the developments a "stab in the back" and said that "war is the wrong time" for personal grievances.

The Chechen leader also said he fully supported "every word" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech.

"We have a Supreme Commander-in-Chief, elected by the people, who knows the whole situation in the smallest detail better than any strategist, let alone a businessman. He himself calls the commanders 'on the ground' and has complete control over the course of the (special military operation ... And (Putin) absolutely rightly noted in his address to the nation ” this is a military mutiny! There is no justification for such actions! I fully support every word of Vladimir ... Putin," Kadyrov wrote.