Open Menu

Punjab To Unveil Comprehensive Initiatives In Upcoming Budget: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Monday that Punjab government is set to announce a series of strategic initiatives in the upcoming budget to empower farmers, laborers, and students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Monday that Punjab government is set to announce a series of strategic initiatives in the upcoming budget to empower farmers, laborers, and students.

Addressing the Labour Convention organized by Lahore Municipal Corporation here, he added that key measures included salary increments for employees, installation of solar systems to reduce electricity expenses, and provision of complimentary electricity units.

The phased rollout would offer 100 free units initially, followed by 200 units and 300 units in subsequent phases. Additionally, a substantial allocation of Rs. 4 billion would be dedicated to support farmers alongside addressing the legitimate demands of labour unions, he maintained.

The Punjab Finance Minister said that efforts to stimulate employment opportunities and mitigate inflation would also be prioritized, alongside the introduction of an enhanced municipal service system.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman underscored the government's unwavering commitment to prioritize the welfare of citizens, including government employees, labourers and those in need. He highlighted the proactive implementation of the Ramazan Relief Package initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, providing essential ration to 6.

5 million households without discrimination. Notably, the government has also reduced the price of flour by up to Rs. 40 per kilogram, in addition to adjustments in the prices of bread and naan, with stringent market inspections to ensure compliance.

The province has witnessed positive economic trends, with reports from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank confirming a decrease in inflation rates by 4 to 5 percent across federal and provincial governments.

Minister Shuja-ur-Rehman criticized previous claims of fiscal prudence, highlighting a historical increase in borrowing over the past 70 years, resulting in unemployment. He assured that the PML-N, whenever in power, is committed to addressing the needs of its citizens.

Reflecting on his political journey, the minister shared his humble beginnings from Jinnah Hall as a counselor to his current position as a provincial minister, attributing his success to a dedication to public service and the trust bestowed upon him by the party leadership. He pledged to prioritize the resolution of labor union issues.

Notable attendees at the convention included MPA Ghazali Butt, Mayor Lahore, Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bilal, Chairman Labor Union Mahboob Bhatti, and President Munir Taka Khan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif World Bank Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Price Asian Development Bank Market From Government Billion Million Labour Employment Flour

Recent Stories

Agri experts stress quality seed at farm level to ..

Agri experts stress quality seed at farm level to overcome food insecurity

10 minutes ago
 ISSI, ISAS conclude first MoU between think-tanks ..

ISSI, ISAS conclude first MoU between think-tanks of Pakistan, Singapore

9 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

9 minutes ago
 IsDB, Arab Coordination Group, SFD join Global Par ..

IsDB, Arab Coordination Group, SFD join Global Partnership to raise $500 million ..

9 minutes ago
 07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

49 minutes ago
 Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to ta ..

Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues

49 minutes ago
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Ba ..

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

51 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity i ..

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza

51 minutes ago
 Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

51 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

51 minutes ago
 Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

51 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business