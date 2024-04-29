Punjab To Unveil Comprehensive Initiatives In Upcoming Budget: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Monday that Punjab government is set to announce a series of strategic initiatives in the upcoming budget to empower farmers, laborers, and students.
Addressing the Labour Convention organized by Lahore Municipal Corporation here, he added that key measures included salary increments for employees, installation of solar systems to reduce electricity expenses, and provision of complimentary electricity units.
The phased rollout would offer 100 free units initially, followed by 200 units and 300 units in subsequent phases. Additionally, a substantial allocation of Rs. 4 billion would be dedicated to support farmers alongside addressing the legitimate demands of labour unions, he maintained.
The Punjab Finance Minister said that efforts to stimulate employment opportunities and mitigate inflation would also be prioritized, alongside the introduction of an enhanced municipal service system.
Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman underscored the government's unwavering commitment to prioritize the welfare of citizens, including government employees, labourers and those in need. He highlighted the proactive implementation of the Ramazan Relief Package initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, providing essential ration to 6.
5 million households without discrimination. Notably, the government has also reduced the price of flour by up to Rs. 40 per kilogram, in addition to adjustments in the prices of bread and naan, with stringent market inspections to ensure compliance.
The province has witnessed positive economic trends, with reports from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank confirming a decrease in inflation rates by 4 to 5 percent across federal and provincial governments.
Minister Shuja-ur-Rehman criticized previous claims of fiscal prudence, highlighting a historical increase in borrowing over the past 70 years, resulting in unemployment. He assured that the PML-N, whenever in power, is committed to addressing the needs of its citizens.
Reflecting on his political journey, the minister shared his humble beginnings from Jinnah Hall as a counselor to his current position as a provincial minister, attributing his success to a dedication to public service and the trust bestowed upon him by the party leadership. He pledged to prioritize the resolution of labor union issues.
Notable attendees at the convention included MPA Ghazali Butt, Mayor Lahore, Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bilal, Chairman Labor Union Mahboob Bhatti, and President Munir Taka Khan.
