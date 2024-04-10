China Calls For Efforts To Promote Colombia's National Development
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to promote Colombia's national development and work for sustainable peace.
One of the main obstacles to the implementation of the peace agreement is the inadequate progress in key areas such as rural reform, land distribution, and reintegration of ex-combatants. China encourages the Colombian government to continue to scale up its efforts in these areas, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. "We look forward to such efforts being translated into a solid foundation for advancing the peace process.
There is a need to promote the process of dialogue and reconciliation and consolidate the momentum for peace, he told the Security Council.
China welcomes the extension of the cease-fire between the government and the National Liberation Army, and looks forward to the progress in the seventh round of peace talks between the two sides. China also welcomes the recent announcement by the government on the launching of peace talks with other armed groups, he said.
