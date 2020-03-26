UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Cancels UN Security Council Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

China cancels UN Security Council meeting

China has canceled a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Thursday in coronavirus-stricken New York as it seeks to encourage "votes by writing" while the pandemic rages on, diplomatic sources said Wednesday

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :China has canceled a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Thursday in coronavirus-stricken New York as it seeks to encourage "votes by writing" while the pandemic rages on, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

The Security Council, currently chaired by China, has not met since March 12 due to the outbreak and is deeply divided over a proposed declaration on the crisis and holding "virtual" meetings to vote on resolutions.

Council votes are usually taken by a show of hands in the same room, allowing for last minute negotiations between members.

Thursday's meeting was due to renew the mandate of UN experts responsible for sanctions imposed on North Korea and extend the peace mission in Somalia.

The votes would be postponed, according to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not shuttered the organization's headquarters in New York, but the city itself is under a stay-at-home order issued by the state's governor.

New York state is the epicenter of America's pandemic, with more than 30,000 declared cases.

Many members have said that a "mixed process" -- using videos to present their positions and sending statements by email ahead of a vote -- was in the process of being finalised.

Russia, a veto-wielding permanent member, has so far refused to entertain the idea of virtual votes, and has demanded that the council meet physically if a vote is needed.

The council met for the first time in its history via video conference on Tuesday for informal talks on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Similar discussions on Libya, Syria and Afghanistan are scheduled for later on, diplomats told AFP, but the media will not be given access.

When asked why, Chinese spokesperson Han Xu said "the system is not accessible to media and the public as a limited number of people can be online at the same time."

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan Governor United Nations Syria China Vote Same York New York North Korea Congo Libya March Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Co ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People ..

5 minutes ago

Malawi vice president sues president over electora ..

4 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

2 minutes ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.