Open Menu

China Issues Highest-level Rainstorm Warning In Southern Guangdong: Weather Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:01 AM

China issues highest-level rainstorm warning in southern Guangdong: weather agency

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) China on Tuesday issued its highest-level red rainstorm warning for parts of Guangdong, a local weather agency said, as the southern province was battered by downpours.

The megacity of Shenzhen was among the areas listed as experiencing "heavy to very heavy downpours", the city's meteorological observatory said, adding the risk of flash floods was "very high".

Torrential rains have lashed the vast southern province of Guangdong in recent days, swelling rivers and raising fears of severe flooding that state media said could be of the sort only "seen around once a century".

State news agency Xinhua said 110,000 Guangdong residents had been relocated since the downpours started over the weekend.

Four people died and 10 were missing, Xinhua reported.

China is no stranger to extreme weather but in recent years has been hit by severe floods, grinding droughts and record heat.

Climate change driven by human-emitted greenhouse gases makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense, and China is the world's biggest emitter.

Related Topics

Weather Century World China Died Shenzhen Media Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

11 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

11 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

12 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

12 hours ago
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

11 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

11 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

11 hours ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

11 hours ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

11 hours ago

More Stories From World