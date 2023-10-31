China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, partnership

China-Pakistan Technical Cooperation and Promotion Exchange Conference was held at Southeast University in Nanjing, China.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) China-Pakistan Technical Cooperation and Promotion Exchange Conference was held at Southeast University in Nanjing, China.

The conference was organized by the Pakistani Embassy in China and the China-Pakistan Belt and Road Joint Laboratory on Smart Disaster Prevention of Major Infrastructures, with over 110 attendees, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The event began with an opening ceremony, where four Pak-China representatives delivered speeches. Jin-Bao Li, Professor of Industry in Jiangsu Province and Chairman of Jiangsu Southeast Special Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd., highlighted their achievements in building reinforcement, big data processing, and intelligent disaster prevention. He emphasized the importance of scientific collaboration within the Belt and Road Initiative.

At the conference, Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science Counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in China, presented a keynote report on China-Pakistan STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) Cooperation, introducing potentials and policies for technology investment in Pakistan and providing recommendations for collaboration.

Subsequently, representatives presented seven additional reports covering topics such as scientific innovation, engineering corrections, disaster prevention, agricultural advancements, snail farming, and digital technology in the grain industry.

During the roundtable discussions, all representatives engaged in in-depth conversations and detailed communications based on their professional areas and interests.

