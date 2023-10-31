Open Menu

China-Pakistan Technical Cooperation Conference Ignites Path To Innovation, Partnership

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 09:27 PM

China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, partnership

China-Pakistan Technical Cooperation and Promotion Exchange Conference was held at Southeast University in Nanjing, China.

The conference was organized by the Pakistani Embassy in China and the China-Pakistan Belt and Road Joint Laboratory on Smart Disaster Prevention of Major Infrastructures, with over 110 attendees, China Economic Net (CEN) reported

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) China-Pakistan Technical Cooperation and Promotion Exchange Conference was held at Southeast University in Nanjing, China.

The conference was organized by the Pakistani Embassy in China and the China-Pakistan Belt and Road Joint Laboratory on Smart Disaster Prevention of Major Infrastructures, with over 110 attendees, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The event began with an opening ceremony, where four Pak-China representatives delivered speeches. Jin-Bao Li, Professor of Industry in Jiangsu Province and Chairman of Jiangsu Southeast Special Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd., highlighted their achievements in building reinforcement, big data processing, and intelligent disaster prevention. He emphasized the importance of scientific collaboration within the Belt and Road Initiative.

At the conference, Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science Counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in China, presented a keynote report on China-Pakistan STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) Cooperation, introducing potentials and policies for technology investment in Pakistan and providing recommendations for collaboration.

Subsequently, representatives presented seven additional reports covering topics such as scientific innovation, engineering corrections, disaster prevention, agricultural advancements, snail farming, and digital technology in the grain industry.

During the roundtable discussions, all representatives engaged in in-depth conversations and detailed communications based on their professional areas and interests.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange China Road Nanjing Event All Industry

Recent Stories

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Paki ..

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immi ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

4 minutes ago
 DC urges teachers to play role for imparting best ..

DC urges teachers to play role for imparting best education to students

4 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses, reviews repatriation of illegal ..

Meeting discusses, reviews repatriation of illegal foreigners

4 minutes ago
 Yemen's Huthis vow more attacks on Israel: stateme ..

Yemen's Huthis vow more attacks on Israel: statement

4 minutes ago
Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block ..

Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block , NICVD

4 minutes ago
 Panama tribunal, president at odds over mine deal ..

Panama tribunal, president at odds over mine deal referendum

4 minutes ago
 IFA crackdowns on Metro cash & carry for price gou ..

IFA crackdowns on Metro cash & carry for price gouging

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cu ..

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Nigerian Siamese twins for l ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Nigerian Siamese twins for life-changing separation proced ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cu ..

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World