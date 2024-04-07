Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert on Sunday for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong, the center said.

Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall, with a maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 50 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales, or hail, according to the meteorological center.

Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

