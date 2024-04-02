China Renews Yellow Alert For Severe Convective Weather
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in some areas.
From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Guangxi with the maximum wind speed reaching 17.2 to 28.4 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Short-term heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 30 mm to over 70 mm will lash parts of the aforementioned regions as well as Guizhou Province, the meteorological center said.
It has advised the public to take precautions, such as reducing outdoor activities.
Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours, according to the center.
China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.
