China says US shipbuilding probe 'full of false accusations'

Beijing said on Wednesday it firmly opposed a US probe into China's trade practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors, accusing it of being "full of false accusations"

The US Trade Representative (USTR) announced earlier that it was launching the investigation in response to a recent petition by five US unions.

China's commerce ministry hit back, saying the probe was "full of false accusations, misinterpreting normal trade and investment activities as harming US national security and corporate interests, and blaming China for its own industrial problems".

"China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," the ministry said in a statement.