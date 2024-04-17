China Says US Shipbuilding Probe 'full Of False Accusations'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Beijing said on Wednesday it firmly opposed a US probe into China's trade practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors, accusing it of being "full of false accusations"
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Beijing said on Wednesday it firmly opposed a US probe into China's trade practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors, accusing it of being "full of false accusations".
The US Trade Representative (USTR) announced earlier that it was launching the investigation in response to a recent petition by five US unions.
China's commerce ministry hit back, saying the probe was "full of false accusations, misinterpreting normal trade and investment activities as harming US national security and corporate interests, and blaming China for its own industrial problems".
"China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," the ministry said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct
Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta ..
Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Attock
Balochistan High Court bans road blockage during VIP moment
Police officers directed to conduct investigations keeping punishment in mind
Biden urges Congress to pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel war aid
Israel reserves 'right to protect itself' after Iran attack: Netanyahu
IGP issues orders for provision of relief to police employees, their families
Farmers advised to cultivate certified BT cotton varieties
Sweden passes disputed gender reassignment law
Minister emphasizes govt's commitment for enhancing health insurance benefit to ..
China prepares for next manned mission
More Stories From World
-
Biden urges Congress to pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel war aid6 minutes ago
-
Israel reserves 'right to protect itself' after Iran attack: Netanyahu1 minute ago
-
Sweden passes disputed gender reassignment law1 minute ago
-
China prepares for next manned mission1 minute ago
-
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crew from sinking ship: media11 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits western Japan, no tsunami warning1 minute ago
-
German intelligence officer denies Russia spying charges1 minute ago
-
Mideast crisis to dominate G7 ministers meeting on Capri1 minute ago
-
ASML shares dive on lower profits1 minute ago
-
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains1 hour ago
-
Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival56 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 1753 minutes ago