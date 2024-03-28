Open Menu

China To Improve Management Of Midwife Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

China to improve management of midwife service

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) China's National Health Commission has released a circular to enhance the management of midwife service, highlighting the role of publicly-funded healthcare institutions in fulfilling people's basic need for midwife service.

According to the circular, county-level areas with a population more than 300,000 should have at least two publicly-funded healthcare institutions capable of providing midwife service, while those with a population less than 300,000 should have at least one such institution.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

40 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

42 minutes ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

15 hours ago
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

15 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

15 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

15 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

15 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

15 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

15 hours ago

More Stories From World