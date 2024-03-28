China To Improve Management Of Midwife Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) China's National Health Commission has released a circular to enhance the management of midwife service, highlighting the role of publicly-funded healthcare institutions in fulfilling people's basic need for midwife service.
According to the circular, county-level areas with a population more than 300,000 should have at least two publicly-funded healthcare institutions capable of providing midwife service, while those with a population less than 300,000 should have at least one such institution.
