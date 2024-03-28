China To Lift Anti-dumping Tariffs On Australian Wine
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced that the country will lift anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine from Friday.
Given the changes in the relevant wine market in China, it is no longer necessary to impose such tariffs on imports of wine originating in Australia, the ministry said in a statement.
The anti-dumping tariffs were imposed on March 28, 2021 for a five-year period.
