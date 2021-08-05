China to Provide 2Bln Vaccine Doses to World by End of Year - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Thursday to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines doses and $100 million in aid to the COVAX shot-sharing scheme by the end of the year

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Thursday to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines doses and $100 million in aid to the COVAX shot-sharing scheme by the end of the year.

"China will continue to do what it takes to help developing countries deal with the epidemic.

China will make every effort to provide the world with 2 billion vaccine doses this year," he said in a written address to the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation.

China is hosting the first edition of the virtual forum in an effort to promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

The United Nations estimates that more than 11 billion doses are needed to immunize 70% of the global population. UN chief Antonio Guterres told the forum that this would be key to ending the acute phase of the pandemic.