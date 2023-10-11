Open Menu

China To Send 439 Athletes To Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China to send 439 athletes to Hangzhou Asian Para Games

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) China on Wednesday announced a delegation of 723 members, including 439 athletes, for the upcoming Asian Para Games to be held in Hangzhou from Oct. 22-28.

The 221 male and 218 female athletes will compete in 397 events of all 22 disciplines of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

The average age of the athletes is 26.5 years old. The oldest is the 58-year-old table tennis player Gao Yanming and the youngest is 13-year-old chess player Yang Yixiao.

Among them, 247 athletes have college degree or above. And all the 439 athletes are amateurs as they are farmers, students, workers, and freelancers.

The delegation eyes keeping the leading position in the Asian Para Games, demonstrating both sports performance and morality, living up to the commitment of "two games of equal splendor", according to the deputy head of the delegation Zhao Sujing.

"Just like my teammates, I am so proud to compete at home, I will abide by the rules and regulations, overcome the difficulties and strive to surpass myself in Hangzhou," said Wen Xiaoyan, the track and field gold medalist of the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics and the Tokyo Paralympics.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports China Rio De Janeiro Hangzhou Tokyo Male Gao Gold All From Asia

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization pro ..

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA

1 minute ago
 Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tack ..

Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tackle Poverty

5 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

12 minutes ago
 Braves record thumping win in the final to lift th ..

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament ..

52 minutes ago
 EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

58 minutes ago
 ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since be ..

ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since beginning of 2023

58 minutes ago
Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Cam ..

Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Camera Technology

59 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

3 hours ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

4 hours ago

More Stories From World