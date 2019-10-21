China Wants Closer Military Coordination With US Despite Disagreements - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Chinese authorities consider it necessary to strengthen strategic military contacts and mutual trust with the United States amid various challenges and issues, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during the opening of the 9th Xiangshan security forum on Monday.

"The military relations with the US are, on the whole, stable, but they face multiple challenges and complications. The armed forces of the two countries should enhance strategic communications, strengthen mutual trust, cultivate cooperation in the area of risk control and management, and strive to make coordination and cooperation a solid bedrock of the US-China relations," Wei said.

He added that Beijing was determined to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, steadily develop military relations with the adjacent countries, and was constantly promoting raising the level of military cooperation.

The 9th Xiangshan Forum on security is being held in Beijing from October 20-22. The event is organized by the China Association of Military Science and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies, with participating defense ministers, experts, and former military officials. The first Xiangshan forum was held in 2006. Starting from 2015 it is held annually.