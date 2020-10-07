UrduPoint.com
China Welcomes Peace Deal In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

China welcomes and supports the signing of a comprehensive peace deal between the Sudanese government and opposition groups, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday

Spokesperson Hua Chunying's remarks came after the Sudanese government signed a comprehensive peace deal with opposition groups in the South Sudanese capital Juba on Saturday to end decades of conflict in Darfur, the Blue Nile, and South Kordofan regions.

The peace deal will help Sudan continue to advance the political transition process smoothly, Hua said in a statement, noting that China hopes all parties in Sudan will implement it well.

China is ready to work with the international community to further play a constructive role in promoting peace, stability, and development in Sudan, she added.

