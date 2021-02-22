UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's CGTN Applies To French Media Regulator For Right To Broadcast In Europe - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:00 PM

China's CGTN Applies to French Media Regulator for Right to Broadcast in Europe - Reports

China's state-owned media China Global Television Network (CGTN) has applied to the French media regulator, Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA), to receive permission for broadcasting in Europe, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing the regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) China's state-owned media China Global Television Network (CGTN) has applied to the French media regulator, Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA), to receive permission for broadcasting in Europe, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing the regulator.

On February 4, Ofcom, the UK regulator for communication services, decided to revoke the license for CGTN to broadcast in the country since the license was wrongfully held by Star China Media Limited media company that was not responsible for CGTN's content.

The CSA told The Financial Times that China's media applied for the license in December, but refused to specify when the decision regarding CGTN's application would be made.

The news outlet added that the French media regulator planned to subject the application of China's broadcaster to serious scrutiny in the wake of Ofcom's decision to nullify CGTN's license in the UK.

According to the EU legislation, foreign broadcasters can operate in all EU member states after they meet the requirements of one of the bloc's members and receive a license from its media regulator.

As stated on its official website, CGTN is an international media organization that aims to provide global audiences with accurate and timely news coverage as well as rich audiovisual services, promoting communication and understanding between China and the world, and enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual trust between China and other countries.

Related Topics

World Europe China Company Superior United Kingdom February December Media TV All From

Recent Stories

PITB Partners with 1LINK to enhance Payments Lands ..

6 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief visit led to 'significant ach ..

1 minute ago

PTI working for the development of education in th ..

1 minute ago

Grant to kickstart Dubai Sports Council’s footba ..

15 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum to bring revolution in educatio ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets slide at open

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.