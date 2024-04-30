China's Courier Sector Sees Surge In Parcel Handling
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) China's courier sector has witnessed a surge in its delivery volume this year, signaling a booming consumer market, the State Post Bureau said on Tuesday.
The country's courier companies have handled 50 billion parcels as of April 29, a milestone mark achieved 32 days quicker than in 2023, according to the bureau.
The surge demonstrates the continued recovery momentum of the Chinese economy, the bureau said, highlighting the vital role of the courier sector in facilitating the flow of farm produce and balancing regional development.
Over 100 million parcels flow in and out of the rural areas each day, thanks to the courier companies' continued efforts to innovate service modes, expand investments in cold chain, and optimize transportation routes, the bureau said.
Since the beginning of this year, the sector has also actively explored ways to develop new quality productive forces by promoting industrial innovation and accelerating the application of unmanned warehouses, unmanned vehicles, drones and other equipment to improve business efficiency, according to the bureau.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
More Stories From World
-
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers playoff exit5 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 9 pct in April, largely contributed by tourism5 minutes ago
-
Four US law enforcement officials killed in shootout5 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo sells stake in Cruzeiro6 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhou-17 separates from space station combination, starts journey home6 minutes ago
-
Rare crane sees significant population growth in China's Qinghai6 minutes ago
-
Over 120,000 foreign tourists visit Mongolia so far this year6 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's real wage rebounds in February6 minutes ago
-
Microsoft to invest 1.7 bln USD in Indonesia to develop AI16 minutes ago
-
Chinese procuratorates help workers recover 27 mln yuan of unpaid wages in Q116 minutes ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat26 minutes ago
-
Microsoft CEO pledges $1.7 bn AI, cloud investment in Indonesia26 minutes ago