China's Fixed-asset Investment Up 4.5 Pct In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China's fixed-asset investment up 4.5 pct in Q1

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) China's fixed-asset investment rose 4.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Tuesday.

The growth accelerated from a rise of 4.2 percent in the January-February period and 3 percent for the whole year of 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 6.5 percent from a year ago, and manufacturing investment increased 9.9 percent during the period, both quickening from the growth registered in the first two months.

Investment in property development, however, fell 9.5 percent year on year in the first quarter, according to the NBS.

Excluding the property development investment, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 9.3 percent during the first quarter.

