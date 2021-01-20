UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Jilin Reports 46 New Confirmed, 7 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

China's Jilin reports 46 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 10 were reported in the provincial capital of Changchun and the other 36 in the city of Tonghua.

The new confirmed cases include 34 that were previously reported as asymptomatic cases.

The new asymptomatic cases were all reported in Tonghua.

As of Tuesday, there were 267 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 61 asymptomatic infections in the province.

Related Topics

China Tonghua Jilin Changchun All

Recent Stories

Ethiopia registers 181 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Will React to Possible Rights ..

3 minutes ago

PM to lay foundation stones of mega development pr ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitte ..

12 minutes ago

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-u ..

12 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold Sufi Sangat on Mian Muhammad Bak ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.