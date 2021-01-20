Northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 10 were reported in the provincial capital of Changchun and the other 36 in the city of Tonghua.

The new confirmed cases include 34 that were previously reported as asymptomatic cases.

The new asymptomatic cases were all reported in Tonghua.

As of Tuesday, there were 267 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 61 asymptomatic infections in the province.