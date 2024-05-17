Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 17 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 17th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.50 PKR
|182.20 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.77 PKR
|747.77 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.50 PKR
|348.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.49 PKR
|38.89 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.25 PKR
|40.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.25 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.61 PKR
|35.96 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.28 PKR
|913.28 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.69 PKR
|59.29 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|167.45 PKR
|169.45 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.59 PKR
|730.59 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.41 PKR
|77.11 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.50 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|306.51 PKR
|309.01 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.57 PKR
|7.72 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.45 PKR
|280.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.15 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 202436 minutes ago
-
Stocks waver after hitting record highs10 hours ago
-
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister12 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion12 hours ago
-
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza12 hours ago
-
Online open court at Tax House Peshawar on May 2112 hours ago
-
Textile unit imposed fine14 hours ago
-
AG KP agrees to ensure withholding of sales tax on service14 hours ago
-
Integrated system to be evolved to promote trade, investment: Aleem Khan14 hours ago
-
MD SIDB directs revival of skilled imparting centres14 hours ago
-
Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: FCCI president15 hours ago