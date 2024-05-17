Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published May 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 May 2024 is 241,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,220. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 May 2024 is 241,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,220.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,539 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,950.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 241,700 Rs 221,539
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 207,220 Rs 189,950
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,722 Rs 18,995

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business