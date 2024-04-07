China's Largest Freshwater Lake Sees Rising Water Level
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) -- The water level of China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang, in eastern Jiangxi Province, has risen rapidly in recent days due to persistent rain.
The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station reached 12.01 meters on Thursday, marking the end of the lake's dry season. By 8 a.m.
Sunday, the water level at the hydrological station had risen to 14.24 meters.
As the water level of Poyang continues to rise, the navigation capacity of the lake's waterway has also improved accordingly.
By 9 p.m. Saturday, the water area of the lake exceeded 2,000 square km, whereas just over half a month ago, the lake's water area was less than 1,000 square km.
