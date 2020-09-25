UrduPoint.com
China's Participation In Army Games Boosts Beijing-Moscow Trust - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

China's Participation in Army Games Boosts Beijing-Moscow Trust - Defense Ministry

The Chinese military's participation in the sixth International Army Games 2020 has strengthened mutual trust between China and Russia, as well as deepening contacts and cooperation between the two countries' armed forces, spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry Tan Kefei said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Chinese military's participation in the sixth International Army Games 2020 has strengthened mutual trust between China and Russia, as well as deepening contacts and cooperation between the two countries' armed forces, spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"The 2020 International Army Games have recently successfully ended.

Thanks to the participation [of the Chinese troops], goals to strengthen strategic mutual trust between China and Russia, to deepen military exchanges and cooperation, and to promote the innovative development of military training were achieved," Tan said at a briefing.

This year's Army Games lasted from August 23 to September 5. Six competitions were held in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, and 24 others in Russia. As many as 250 teams took part in the games, amounting to about 5,000 people in total.

