BEIIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index fell to 1,221.48 points Monday, down 0.38 percent from the previous working day.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.