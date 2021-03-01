The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee on Monday.

The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous session.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee are expected to sit in on the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, which is scheduled to open on Friday, as non-voting participants.

They will hear and discuss documents including the government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, according to the proposed agenda.