UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Top Political Advisory Body To Open Annual Session On March 4

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:32 PM

China's top political advisory body to open annual session on March 4

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee on Monday.

The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous session.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee are expected to sit in on the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, which is scheduled to open on Friday, as non-voting participants.

They will hear and discuss documents including the government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, according to the proposed agenda.

Related Topics

Hearing China Beijing Congress From Government Top

Recent Stories

SC judgement on Presidential reference is historic ..

6 minutes ago

High Performance camp for elite cricketers to star ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Sri Lankan Government’s Decision Pe ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches its 7th Annual Devel ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO Exhibits its Vision for an Interconnected Lif ..

18 minutes ago

London Ready to Review Proposals on Nuclear Arms T ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.