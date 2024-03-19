(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) China's Wang Chuqin climbed to men's singles world No. 1 as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released its latest world rankings on Tuesday.

After taking home 2,000 points from his triumph at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, Wang leapfrogged his compatriot Fan Zhendong to the top spot, while WTT Singapore Smash finalist Liang Jingkun rose to third, followed by his teammate Ma Long, with another Chinese paddler Lin Gaoyuan sitting seventh.

Other men's world Top 10 players are French teenager Felix Lebrun, Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei, Hugo Calderano of Brazil, Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and German penholder Qiu Dang.

Wang also took up top positions in other two categories, with Fan in the men's doubles, and Sun Yingsha in the mixed doubles.

Sun continued to sit atop the women's singles rankings, while WTT Singapore Smash winner Wang Manyu escalated to second, followed by her compatriots Wang Yidi, Chen Meng and Chen Xingtong in Top 5.