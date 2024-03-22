Open Menu

Chinese Automaker BYD Announces Start Of Passenger Car Sales In Greece

Published March 22, 2024

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) -- Chinese automaker BYD on Thursday announced the start of sales of BYD passenger cars in the Greek market.

The first two BYD models to be distributed in Greece are the BYD ATTO 3 and the BYD SEAL.

Sfakianakis Group has been appointed BYD's national dealer partner in Greece.

BYD has already opened its first store in Athens, while a second store is set to be launched in early April.

BYD currently has a presence in 20 European countries. The company has more than 250 stores in Europe, with multiple models of new energy vehicles available to European consumers.

