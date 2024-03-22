Chinese Automaker BYD Announces Start Of Passenger Car Sales In Greece
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) -- Chinese automaker BYD on Thursday announced the start of sales of BYD passenger cars in the Greek market.
The first two BYD models to be distributed in Greece are the BYD ATTO 3 and the BYD SEAL.
Sfakianakis Group has been appointed BYD's national dealer partner in Greece.
BYD has already opened its first store in Athens, while a second store is set to be launched in early April.
BYD currently has a presence in 20 European countries. The company has more than 250 stores in Europe, with multiple models of new energy vehicles available to European consumers.
Recent Stories
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief3 minutes ago
-
Australia vows AUKUS nuclear-powered subs 'going to happen'3 minutes ago
-
Rape convict Robinho arrested in Brazil3 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 2.16 pct lower3 minutes ago
-
New Zealand research on International Space Station to develop medicine, vaccine3 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close higher12 minutes ago
-
Over 2,200-yrs-old ancestral temple complex found in NW China12 minutes ago
-
China's internet users reach 1.09 bln12 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan PM to visit China13 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes lower Friday13 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Friday13 minutes ago
-
Japan gov't to raise subsidy to fix liquefaction caused by Noto quakes13 minutes ago