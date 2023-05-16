UrduPoint.com

Chinese Donors To Pennsylvania's University Have Ties To Hunter Biden's Deals - Reports

Several donors to the University of Pennsylvania have ties to Hunter Biden business deals and some to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Fox News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Several donors to the University of Pennsylvania have ties to Hunter Biden business deals and some to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Fox News reported on Tuesday.

The previously undisclosed identities of Chinese donors who gave six figures and more in contributions to the university are now known after the American Public Trust (APT) reportedly obtained records on the issue, the report stated.

According to the records cited in the report, some of the Chinese contributors have or had ties to Hunter Biden business deals, while others are linked to the CCP.

Quoted in the report, the executive director of American Public Trust said that upon learning that the Bidens have received millions in donations from foreign actors, more questions will arise over the family's ties to China.

Records show that from mid-2018 to mid-2022, the University of Pennsylvania, which happens to be home to US President Joe Biden's think tank, received over $105 million from Chinese individuals, double what was previously disclosed, the report said.

In addition, when Biden was running for president, the university saw an unprecedented $75 million cash flow from China and Hong Kong, the report said.

Other donators include the China Merchant Bank with $5.5 million between 2018-2019, a $630.000 donation by Feng Deng, the managing director of Northern Light Venture Capital in 2019, and a $6.2 million contribution by SINA Corporation chief executive officer Charles Chao between 2012-2016, according to the report.

Earlier this year, the White House revealed that classified documents had been found in Biden's DC's Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.�

