Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway

OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- An exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo on Monday, drawing crowds of visitors with Chinese culture set against Norwegian landscapes.

The "Hello, China" Ice Sculpture and Lantern Art Exhibition showcases the artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, as well as lantern makers from Zigong in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The event, organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Norway, is being held at Youngstorget, a square in central Oslo, and will run until Feb.

14.

The ice and snow culture is a common heritage shared between the two nations, Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue said at the opening ceremony.

"To extend New Year's greetings and invite the Norwegian people to visit China, we have brought in artists from Harbin to create ice sculptures, including the 'Lucky Dragon' and the 'Hello, China' panda," Hou said.