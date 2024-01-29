Open Menu

Chinese Ice Sculpture, Lantern Exhibition Opens In Norway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway

OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- An exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo on Monday, drawing crowds of visitors with Chinese culture set against Norwegian landscapes.

The "Hello, China" Ice Sculpture and Lantern Art Exhibition showcases the artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, as well as lantern makers from Zigong in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The event, organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Norway, is being held at Youngstorget, a square in central Oslo, and will run until Feb.

14.

The ice and snow culture is a common heritage shared between the two nations, Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue said at the opening ceremony.

"To extend New Year's greetings and invite the Norwegian people to visit China, we have brought in artists from Harbin to create ice sculptures, including the 'Lucky Dragon' and the 'Hello, China' panda," Hou said.

Related Topics

Snow China Norway Visit Zigong Harbin Panda Oslo Event From

Recent Stories

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

2 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

2 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

3 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

3 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago

More Stories From World