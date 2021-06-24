UrduPoint.com
Chinese Land Port Handles Over 7,000 China-Europe Freight Trains

Thu 24th June 2021

A total of 7,020 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region since 2013, according to China Railway Hohhot Bureau Group Co. Ltd

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,188 China-Europe freight trains were handled by the port this year, up 30.5 percent year on year. Of the trains, 669 were outbound, which represents an increase of 70.7 percent from a year earlier.

Imports include agricultural products such as sugar, sunflower seeds, flaxseed and sunflower oil, in addition to traditional commodities such as boards, wood pulp and other building materials.

Exports include high value-added commodities such as mechanical and electrical products, cars, sets of automobile parts and photovoltaic products, as well as textiles, daily necessities and home appliances.

Erenhot is the only railway port between China and Mongolia, and there are 47 China-Europe freight train routes passing through it. The routes begin in more than 40 cities across China and end at 60 destinations in 10 countries. The destinations include Hamburg, Rotterdam, Moscow and Warsaw.

