Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the inauguration ceremony of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, media reported on Friday, citing the organizing committee

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the inauguration ceremony of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, media reported on Friday, citing the organizing committee.

Wang, who is considered one of the closest aides to Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be the first senior-ranking Chinese official ever to attend a South Korean president's inauguration, which demonstrates Beijing's inclination to foster good relations with the incoming government, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for May 10, will take place at the National Assembly plaza and will be attended by around 300 foreign dignitaries, including 143 foreign envoys to South Korea, the report says.

Among the other high-level guests are Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri and former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, according to the organizing committee.

Japan is yet to announce its official delegate. Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency said on Monday that inauguration ceremony will likely be attended by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.