Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Illegal Exports to Military University- US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Chinese national and Massachusetts resident Shuren Qin pleaded guilty to violating US export laws after he was caught sending technology from the United States, Canada and Europe to a Chinese military university, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Chinese national pleaded guilty today in Federal court in Boston in connection with illegally procuring and causing the illegal export of $100,000 worth of US origin goods to Northwestern Polytechnical University (NWPU), a Chinese military university that is heavily involved in military research and works closely with the People's Liberation Army on the advancement of its military capabilities," the release said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department noted that Qin entered the United States on an immigrant investor visa program and subsequently establish a company - LinkOcean Technologies LTD.

Qin used the company to illegally export technologies and goods with underwater and marine applications back to China for use in military systems, the release said.

Qin pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export items from the United States without the required export licenses, one count of visa fraud, four counts of money laundering and two counts of smuggling hydrophones to China, the release added.

He faces a prison sentence of up to 65 years and a fine in excess of $2 million, according to the release.