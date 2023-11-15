Open Menu

Chinese Participants Confident Ahead Of Beijing Winter Sports Events

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) -- As several upcoming winter sports events are to be held in Beijing, athletes and coaches have expressed their expectations of a strong showing on home ice and snow.

Gao Tingyu, men's 500m speed skating gold medalist at the Beijing Winter Olympics, will return to the National Speed Skating Oval, known as the Ice Ribbon, after a one-season break to compete.

"I would like to see what I can do after the last six months' training and preparation," Gao said.

"Hopefully our team can display our fighting spirit and achieve good results."

Li Yan, head coach of China's national speed skating team, vowed to improve the team's overall performance.

"We have Olympic champions like Zhang Hong and Gao Tingyu, but we need to develop more top-level skaters who are competitive at the World Cups and the Olympic Games. We will try our best to make more breakthroughs at the 2026 Winter Olympics," said Li, who is also president of the Chinese Skating Association.

