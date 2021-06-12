Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has congratulated Ulisses Correia e Silva on his reelection as Cape Verde's prime minister

In a congratulatory message dated Thursday, Li said that the development of China-Cape Verde relations has kept good momentum in recent years with fruitful results from cooperation in various fields.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two peoples have tided over the trying time through solidarity and cooperation, writing a new chapter in China-Cape Verde friendship, he said.

China, Li said, stands ready to work with Cape Verde to make continued efforts to fight the pandemic and deepen practical cooperation, so as to secure greater progress in the development of bilateral relations.