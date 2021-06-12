UrduPoint.com
Chinese Premier Congratulates Ulisses Correia E Silva On Reelection As Cape Verde's PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has congratulated Ulisses Correia e Silva on his reelection as Cape Verde's prime minister.

In a congratulatory message dated Thursday, Li said that the development of China-Cape Verde relations has kept good momentum in recent years with fruitful results from cooperation in various fields.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two peoples have tided over the trying time through solidarity and cooperation, writing a new chapter in China-Cape Verde friendship, he said.

China, Li said, stands ready to work with Cape Verde to make continued efforts to fight the pandemic and deepen practical cooperation, so as to secure greater progress in the development of bilateral relations.

