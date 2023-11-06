Chinese Super League bounces back in 2023, but future challenges remain

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) -- The exciting 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) concluded after an intense battle spanning just under seven months. The top three finishers were Shanghai Port, Shandong Taishan, and Zhejiang FC, while Dalian Pro and Shenzhen FC faced relegation.

The season was characterized by fierce competition for both the title and survival, although there was room for improvement in terms of overall quality.

TWISTS AND TURNS

With the strongest squad, Shanghai Port kicked off the season radiating a distinct aura of strength. At their peak, Shanghai enjoyed a 17-point lead over Shandong. However, as the competition neared its climax, there was only a five-point gap between these two teams. Despite the tumultuous journey, Shanghai Port eventually prevailed and secured their second CSL title.