CIS Border Agencies Practice Interaction Against Crises During Drills In Russia - FSB

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Border agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries held a joint military exercise in Russia's Kurgan to practice interaction in resolving crises on external borders, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s department for Kurgan and Tyumen regions said on Friday.

"From August 10-12, 2021, joint command post drills Commonwealth-2021 were held under the auspices of the CIS Council of Commanders of the Border Troops and the leadership of the FSB border service," the FSB said in a statement, noting that the exercise was held amid escalated tensions on CIS's external borders.

Participants of the drills practiced "interstate interaction of border agencies and other CIS member states' agencies in resolving crisis situations on external borders.

"

Border forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as executive authorities of the Kurgan region were involved in the exercise.

"The participants of the command post exercise successfully demonstrated operational and service actions, including parachute-free landing, tactical exercises with live fire, use of unmanned aerial system and units of weapons, military and special equipment," the FSB continued.

The drills contributed to the preservation of the integral system of external borders protection.

