KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Residents of a village in eastern Ukraine Kharkiv region have taken to the streets and blocked a road in protest of lack of central heating in their homes amid plummeting temperatures, the local police department said.

Much of the region is already covered in snow with temperatures standing around -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

"About 20 citizens gathered to protest against the lack of heating to residential buildings in the village. The protest is taking place on November 16 in the village of Kurilyvka of the Kupiansk district," the message says.

Police units are accompanying the demonstrators and enforcing the lawfulness of the protest.

No official statements explaining the reason for the lack of heating have yet been issued.