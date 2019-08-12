UrduPoint.com
Coalition Sues Alabama For Listing Only US Citizens In 2020 Census- New York Atty. General

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Coalition Sues Alabama for Listing Only US Citizens in 2020 Census- New York Atty. General

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) New York State will lead a 26-member coalition in opposing in court the State of Alabama's attempt to solely include US citizens in the 2020 census rather than count all the people on its territory, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Monday.

"No individual ceases to be a person because they lack documentation," James said in a press release. "[W]e are intervening in this case and taking on the role of defendant because the values enshrined in the US Constitution deserve better than a halfhearted and inadequate defense."

Fifteen US states, the District of Columbia, three counties, six cities and the US Conference of Mayors constitute the coalition is the defendant in the Alabama v.

US Department of Commerce case in Federal court, the release said.

James explained in the release that New York moved to intervene given what she termed was Alabama's "discriminatory agenda" that would tilt the power within Congress and the Electoral College if not all people are counted in the 2020 census.

The goal is to ensure the case is properly presented and every resident of the United States is counted in the census regardless of their citizenship status, the release said.

