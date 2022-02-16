A training sea battle with a simulated enemy was carried out by two corvettes of Russia's Pacific Fleet in the Sea of Okhotsk as part of scheduled exercises, the press service of Russia's eastern military district said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A training sea battle with a simulated enemy was carried out by two corvettes of Russia's Pacific Fleet in the Sea of Okhotsk as part of scheduled exercises, the press service of Russia's eastern military district said on Wednesday.

"Coming out of a mine-affected area, crews of the corvettes detected unidentified targets heading toward a squadron of ships of the Pacific Fleet. Combat units of corvettes Gromkiy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov used the PK-2 ship complex with radar and electronic jamming to minimize a missile threat and entered into a sea battle with ships of a simulated enemy," the press service said in a statement.

The targets were successfully eliminated. Upon completion of the combat exercises, sailors conducted training on anti-sabotage defense, the press service added.

Over 20 warships and support vessels, as well as aircraft and helicopters of the Russian naval aviation are involved in the combat exercises of the Pacific Fleet in the Sea of Okhotsk.