Council Of SCO Heads Of Gov't To Take Place Monday Under India's Chairmanship

1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Council of SCO Heads of Gov't to Take Place Monday Under India's Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are scheduled to meet on Monday via video conferencing, to be chaired by Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The council meets annually, primarily to discuss trade and the organization's economic agenda. This year's meeting is expected to focus on the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

Aside from India, the participants are expected to include prime ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Pakistani parliament's secretary for foreign affairs. The meeting will also be attended by representatives of four SCO observer states ” Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia ” and Turkmenistan, as a special guest.

The meeting will conclude India's chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, which it assumed last November.

