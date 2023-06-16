UrduPoint.com

Crew Of Burning Foreign Ship Off Russia's Coast Refused To Evacuate - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Crew of Burning Foreign Ship Off Russia's Coast Refused to Evacuate - Emergencies Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Beks Force, which is burning off the coast of the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Primorsky Territory, has refused to evacuate, the main directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region told Sputnik on Friday.

"As far as we are informed, the crew has refused to evacuate. But our aviation is on standby. The ship is afloat, not sinking," a ministry official said.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that Beks Force, with a crew of 25 people, was on fire some 25 miles off Russia's coast, adding that two people were injured in the incident.

The ministry later clarified that there were 24 crew members aboard the ship, which was en route from China to Vostochny Port, was on fire 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Nakhodka,

The ministry said that those injured had been already evacuated from the ship and were being taken to the coast. The ministry added that several vessels of Russia's Marine Rescue Service and the border department of Russia's Federal Security Service in the region were sent to the disaster area. The ministry's aviation and rescuers were also on standby to respond to the disaster.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia China Nakhodka Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

7 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

8 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.