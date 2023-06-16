(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Beks Force, which is burning off the coast of the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Primorsky Territory, has refused to evacuate, the main directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region told Sputnik on Friday.

"As far as we are informed, the crew has refused to evacuate. But our aviation is on standby. The ship is afloat, not sinking," a ministry official said.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that Beks Force, with a crew of 25 people, was on fire some 25 miles off Russia's coast, adding that two people were injured in the incident.

The ministry later clarified that there were 24 crew members aboard the ship, which was en route from China to Vostochny Port, was on fire 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Nakhodka,

The ministry said that those injured had been already evacuated from the ship and were being taken to the coast. The ministry added that several vessels of Russia's Marine Rescue Service and the border department of Russia's Federal Security Service in the region were sent to the disaster area. The ministry's aviation and rescuers were also on standby to respond to the disaster.