Cricket: Afghanistan V Sri Lanka Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's first innings on day three of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese sports Club in Colombo on Sunday:

Afghanistan 1st innings 198 all out (R. Shah 91, V. Fernando 4-51, A. Fernando 3-24. P. Jayasuriya 3-67)

Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 410 for six)

N. Madushka c Noor b Naveed 37

D. Karunaratne c Ibrahim b Qais 77

K. Mendis c Zia b Nijat 10

Angelo Mathews hit wicket b Qais 141

Dinesh Chandimal c Ikram b Naveed 107

Dhananjaya de Silva run out (Hashmatullah) 0

S. Samarawickrama c Rahmat b Naveed 27

C. Gunasekara retired out 16

Prabath Jayasuriya b Naveed 2

Vishwa Fernando not out 0

Asitha Fernando b Nijat 0

Extras (b 5, lb 9, w 5, nb 3) 22

Total (109.

2 overs all out) 439

Fall of wickets: 1-93 (N. Madushka), 2-115 (K. Mendis), 3-148 (D. Karunaratne), 4-380 (D. Chandimal), 5-380 (D. de Silva), 6-410 (A. Mathews), 7-427 (S. Samarawickrama), 8-435 (P. Jayasuriya), 9-439 (A. Fernando)

Bowling: N. Masood 19.2-3-76-2 (nb 1), M. Saleem 12.1-0-57-0 (nb 2), Naveed Zadran 22.5-4-83-4 (w 5), Zia-ur-Rehman 28-2-90-0 , Qais Ahmad 22-2-98-2, Rahmat Shah 3-0-10-0, Hashmatullah Shahidi 2-0-11-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)

Television Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

